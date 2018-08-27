IATA: Emerging markets fast growing but volatile, with a few notable exceptions

IATA noted (24-Aug-2018) passenger growth in emerging markets has typically been faster but more volatile than in developed markets. IATA noted that a few developing countries stand out from this trend, notably China. Despite averaging passenger growth of more than 10% p/a over the past decade, China also recorded the lowest volatility of all countries charted by IATA. This partly reflects the strong state involvement in the industry in the country. IATA also noted passenger demand in Vietnam grew even faster than China, but was less volatile than expected. At the other extreme, Iran experienced the unwelcome combination of comparatively slow but also volatile passenger growth, driven in part by the impact of international sanctions. [more - original PR]