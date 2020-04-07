7-Apr-2020 2:39 PM
IATA calls on Government of Panama to 'grant immediate support' for the aviation industry
IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda, via his personal LinkedIn account, urged (06-Apr-2020) the Government of Panama to grant immediate support to the air transport sector in the country to save jobs and to maintain air connectivity, which will be a critical pillar of Panama's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. IATA estimated passenger revenues will reduce by around USD700 million in Panama in 2020.