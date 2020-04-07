Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Apr-2020 2:39 PM

IATA calls on Government of Panama to 'grant immediate support' for the aviation industry

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda, via his personal LinkedIn account, urged (06-Apr-2020) the Government of Panama to grant immediate support to the air transport sector in the country to save jobs and to maintain air connectivity, which will be a critical pillar of Panama's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. IATA estimated passenger revenues will reduce by around USD700 million in Panama in 2020.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More