IATA and industry partners urge governments to expedite release of CORSIA EEUs

IATA announced (29-Sep-2025) the following signatories requested that governments issue letters of authorisation (LoA) to enable the release of CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units (EEU) for purchase by airlines:

IATA said the LoAs would create a "robust and transparent" market for CORSIA EEUs, facilitate the implementation of CORSIA, and safeguard the "environmental integrity of international aviation's climate commitments". IATA forecast that airlines will require between 146 million and 236 million EEUs during CORSIA's first phase from 2024 to 2026. IATA noted the current supply is limited to the 15.8 million credits made available by Guyana. Assistant director of climate policy Yue Huang stated: "CORSIA is a vital part of aviation's global climate strategy. Through it, airlines mitigate their climate impact by funding verified emissions reductions in other sectors. In generating this climate finance CORSIA also plays a key role in both environmental and socio-economic progress, especially in developing countries". Mr Huang said: "To unlock CORSIA's climate finance potential and ensure its contribution to aviation's decarbonisation, states must authorise the release of EEUs. That is one of our top messages to the 193 member states at the ICAO Assembly". [more - original PR]