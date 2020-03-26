IATA: Airfreight delays 'are endangering lives', renews call for urgent government action

IATA renewed (25-Mar-2020) its call to governments to take urgent measures to ensure that air cargo supply chains remain open, efficient and effective. Director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated: "We are still seeing examples of cargo flights filled with life-saving medical supplies and equipment grounded due to cumbersome and bureaucratic processes to secure slots and operating permits. These delays are endangering lives". IATA stated governments need to take the following actions to remove obstacles for air cargo:

Introduce fast track procedures for overflight and landing permits, particularly in key manufacturing hubs in Asia such as China , Korea and Japan ;

, and ; Exempt flight crew who do not interact with the public from quarantine requirements;

Support temporary traffic rights for cargo operations where restrictions may apply;

Remove economic impediments, such as overflight charges, parking fees and slot restrictions;

Remove operating hour curfews at airports for cargo services. [more - original PR]