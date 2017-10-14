Loading
IAG CEO: 'No favour' when investing in the group's airlines

IAG CEO Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (13-Oct-2017) IAG shows "no favour" when investing in the group's airlines. "If Aer Lingus can put forward a business case that is better than [British Airways], Aer Lingus gets the money", Mr Walsh said. He contrasted IAG's investment structure to Deutsche Lufthansa AG, stating the group would be more inclined towards investing in main company Lufthansa. "That's just the nature of the beast", Mr Walsh said, adding: "We make our business decisions based on who can put forward the best business case and argument... a huge advantage".

