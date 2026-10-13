Heathrow CEO: 'There is now a clear path forward' for third runway expansion

London Heathrow Airport reported (12-Oct-2026) it handled nearly 7.2 million passengers in Sep-2026, a decline of 2.3% year-on-year. The airport stated the performance underlines "continued demand for the UK's only hub airport", despite "recent headwinds including the Middle East conflict. Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye also commented on the Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement, which is being reviewed by UK Parliament - ahead of his evidence session at the Transport Select Committee's hearing on the HENPS in mid Oct-2026. Mr Woldbe stated: "The debate about whether the UK needs additional hub airport capacity has been settled. Businesses, trade unions, regional airports, airlines and politicians agree that better global connections are critical if the UK is to compete, trade and grow". He added: "Expansion would unlock more than 100,000 jobs, inject GBP33 billion (EUR39.06 billion) of private investment, strengthen British supply chains and increase export capacity for companies across the country. It would open the door to new airlines, new destinations and greater choice for consumers". He concluded: "There is now a clear path forward. The private investment is available, the benefits are well understood and the Government has confirmed expansion can be delivered within net zero targets. After decades of discussion, Parliament now has the opportunity to unlock a project that can deliver lasting benefits for generations to come. We are ready to deliver it". [more - original PR]