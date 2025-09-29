GOL and Azul confirm termination of merger discussions and codeshare agreement

Brazil's competition regulator opened an investigation into the Azul-GOL codeshare, restricting any route expansion until its review was completed1. Previously, Azul and Abra Group had signed a non-binding MoU to pursue a business combination, with Azul highlighting the network complementarity and expected consumer benefits of a merger2 3. Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser recently expressed uncertainty about resuming merger talks, citing Azul's ongoing restructuring4.