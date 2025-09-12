Abra Group CEO uncertain of merger resumption for GOL and Azul
Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (09-Sep-2025) he is uncertain if a merger between GOL and Azul would resume, adding: "Whether the stars align in the future, I don't know". Mr Neuhauser said: "GOL went through bankruptcy and is very healthy now", adding Azul is "going through its own restructuring that just needs to happen". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Abra Group and Azul previously signed a non-binding MoU to combine Azul and GOL's businesses, aiming to enhance connectivity and maintain separate brands, with the process dependent on GOL's Chapter 11 restructuring and regulatory approvals1 2. Azul's management highlighted significant network complementarity and anticipated consumer benefits, while Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports supported the merger for industry stability and growth3 4.