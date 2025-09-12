Abra Group CEO uncertain of merger resumption for GOL and Azul

Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (09-Sep-2025) he is uncertain if a merger between GOL and Azul would resume, adding: "Whether the stars align in the future, I don't know". Mr Neuhauser said: "GOL went through bankruptcy and is very healthy now", adding Azul is "going through its own restructuring that just needs to happen". [more - Aviation Week]