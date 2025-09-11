Abra Group CEO: 'The juice of having a single brand is not worth the squeeze'

Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) Abra Group plans to keep its major airline brands separated as "the juice of having a single brand is not worth the squeeze". Abra Group controls avianca and GOL but maintains independent brands and operations for each. It also owns a non-controlling 100% economic interest in Viva's operations in Colombia and Peru, as well as convertible debt representing a minority interest investment in SKY Airline. Mr Neuhauser added that it is important to "preserve the internal and external cultures" of avianca and GOL, while also valuing "the simplicity in each operation and keeping them neat".