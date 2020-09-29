29-Sep-2020 10:27 AM
GE Aviation awarded US FAA Part 33 certification for GE9X
GE Aviation announced (28-Sep-2020) its GE9X engine has been awarded US FAR (Federal Aviation Regulation) Part 33 certification by the US FAA. The engine is the sole powerplant for the Boeing 777X family. Eight GE9X test engines completed just under 5000 hours and 8000 cycles under the certification campaign. The GE9X engine is designed to achieve 10% lower specific fuel consumption compared to the GE90-115B and 5% better specific fuel consumption than any other engine in its class. IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters and MTU Aero Engines are participants in the GE9X engine programme. [more - original PR]