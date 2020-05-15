Frontier Airlines anticipates brighter post COVID-19 outlook than others

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID 19: Frontier Airlines has a more bullish view than most', stated (13-May-2020) Frontier Airlines is employing a brighter outlook post COVID-19 pandemic than most other airlines, with CEO Barry Biffle saying: "It won't be long before airplanes are full again". He stated: "Our plan is to have our entire fleet back in the air in July and all of our destinations should be served". Frontier is a largely US domestic operator, with domestic demand anticipated to return before international, and it is also smaller than most of its competitors so may not need to reduce operations as much. However, Frontier may be expected to meet with competition in a post COVID-19 pandemic as all airlines will work to offer lower fares, in order to entice travel demand. [more - CAPA Analysis]