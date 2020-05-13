COVID 19: Frontier Airlines has a more bullish view than most

The US ULCC Frontier Airlines has a brighter outlook than most other airlines working to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic. The company believes it will have its entire fleet back in operation in Jul-2020, and most of its network restored.

It is a far different view from those expressed by Frontier’s competitors. The consensus is that demand will not reach pre-pandemic demand levels for two to three years at a minimum, which is resulting in most airlines working to determine how to size their companies in a post-pandemic world.

Of course, Frontier is a much smaller airline than the global operators that are parking aircraft and accelerating fleet retirements. But once the crisis is over, airlines will be competing fiercely for a smaller pool of passengers, which could result in an abundance of low fares in the market to entice travel.

That will continue to create pressure on revenues for Frontier and all airlines for the foreseeable future.