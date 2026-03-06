Loading
6-Mar-2026 4:37 PM

flynas 'Operating limited exceptional flights between Saudi Arabia and Dubai'

flynas and flyadeal, via their respective official Twitter accounts, confirmed (05/06-Mar-2026) the following updates for Saudi Arabia services as of 05/06-Mar-2026:

  • flynas: "Due to the continued closure of airspace to some international destinations as a result of current events, it has been decided to extend the suspension of flights to and from" the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until 21:00 UTC" on 09-Mar-2026. The LCC announced it will be "Operating limited exceptional flights between Saudi Arabia and Dubai starting from" 06-Mar-2026, connecting Riyadh and Jeddah to Dubai International. "Please note that all other scheduled flights to/from Dubai remain suspended";
  • flyadeal: "Due to ongoing developments... flyadeal confirms the cancellation of its flights to Amman, Damascus and Dubai" until 23:59 Saudi Arabia time on 12-Mar-2026.

