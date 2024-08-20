FlyGabon to commence operations on 31-Aug-2024

FlyGabon announced (19-Aug-2024) plans to commence operations on 31-Aug-2024, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Afrijet Business Service by Gabon's Government. FlyGabon will initially operate domestic services with a fleet of two 72 seat ATR 72-600s, with the second aircraft to be delivered by the end of Sep-2024, while Afrijet will operate regional services. The Government also plans to operate international services under the FlyGabon brand in the future, including aims to launch service to Johannesburg by the end of 2024, operated with A320 aircraft. [more - original PR - French]