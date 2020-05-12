12-May-2020 9:09 AM
flydubai commercial passenger operations suspended until Jun-2020
flydubai announced (11-May-2020) in line with the updated Notice to Airmen issued by UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, passenger operations will remain suspended until 04-Jun-2020 as part of the precautionary measures being implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier continues to focus its efforts on supporting government requests with repatriation flights and enabling the movement of essential goods across its network and beyond. [more - original PR]