11-Nov-2024 11:20 AM
flydubai and Batik Air (Malaysia) sign interline agreement
flydubai and Batik Air (Malaysia) signed (08-Nov-2024) an interline agreement, providing flydubai passengers with access to more than 40 destinations across Southeast Asia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The partnership will also enable Batik Air passengers to connect to 38 cities across flydubai's network on a single ticket, with destinations including Milan Bergamo, Entebbe, Istanbul, Prague and Zagreb. Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy stated: "By bringing together the networks of Batik Air and flydubai, we're not only making it easier for travellers to connect with new destinations, but we're also strengthening ties between Malaysia and a vast array of global locations". [more - original PR]