flyadeal CEO outlines plans for A330neo fleet

flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway, in an interview in the CAPA - Centre for Aviation report entitled: 'Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: An Evolving Market for Air Travel', stated (12-Dec-2025) the airline plans to launch services with A330neo aircraft to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines to capture pilgrim and worker traffic before adding selected European markets for pilgrim travel. Mr Greenway said: "We are testing the market to convert to scheduled services depending on demand. So, our own A330s have a potentially bigger operational scope". He said the A330neos "will be high utilisation and high density configuration" to target "high volume, low yield markets for Hajj and Umrah pilgrim travel" while maintaining "the lowest possible unit cost". [more - CAPA Report]