14-Jul-2025 1:01 PM

Finnish Aviation unions cancel strikes, approve settlement proposal

Finnair announced (13-Jul-2025) Service Sector Employers Palta and Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) approved a settlement proposal, forming the basis for a new collective agreement for aviation services. The new agreement will be in effect for approximately 1.5 years, ending on 15-Jan-2027. As a result of the agreement, the planned strikes announced by IAU for 16-Jul-2025, 18-Jul-2025, 21-Jul-2025, 23-Jul-2025 and 25-Jul-2025 were cancelled, and Finnair will operate its flights according to the normal schedule. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Finnair had faced ongoing industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union throughout 2H2025, resulting in multiple flight cancellations and significant disruption to operations at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, with strike warnings issued for several dates in June and July-2025 prior to the recent settlement proposal1 2 3 4.

