7-Jul-2025

Finnair cancels 100 flights on 07-Jul-2025 due to industrial action

Finnair cancelled (05-Jul-2025) approximately 100 flights on 07-Jul-2025 due to industrial action planned by the Finnish Aviation Union at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. If the planned actions are implemented, they will impact all essential ground services related to Finnair operations. The cancellations will affect the travel plans of about 7200 customers. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The Finnish Aviation Union planned industrial action impacting Helsinki-Vantaa Airport caused Finnair to cancel 100 flights on 02-Jul-2025 and 80 flights on 04-Jul-2025, disrupting ground services and affecting thousands of customers. The union announced actions for multiple dates in July-2025, with previous strikes in June also resulting in significant cancellations and operational disruption at the airport1 2 3 4.

