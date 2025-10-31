31-Oct-2025 1:15 PM
Eurowings to reduce domestic services due to high aviation costs in winter 2025/26
Eurowings announced (30-Oct-2025) plans to reduce the number of domestic services in winter 2025/26, due to high overall costs in Germany as an aviation location. Services from Hamburg to Nuremberg and Cologne, and from Dortmund to Munich have already been removed from the schedule. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ryanair also announced significant reductions to its German winter 2025/26 schedule, citing high access costs and a failure by the German Government to reverse a recent 24% aviation tax increase, with over 800,000 seats and 24 routes removed, and bases at Dortmund, Dresden and Leipzig remaining closed1. Eurowings previously attributed domestic capacity cuts to sharply increased government taxes and fees2 3.