Eurowings the 'fastest growing airline in Europe'

Deutsche Lufthansa AG chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr noted (08-May-2018) Eurowings "is already the fourth largest airline in inner European traffic and the fastest growing airline in Europe". Mr Spohr said development of the carrier's key business figures is "pleasing", with Eurowings doubling revenue and improving its result by EUR200 million in 2017. Mr Spohr said this "marks a strong performance, especially given that the airline had to bear significant burdens". Eurowings' fleet grew by 77 aircraft as a result of the exit of airberlin in 2017, with the fleet now at around 210 aircraft. Mr Spohr emphasised the growth "came with the corresponding high start up costs", but "at the same time, Eurowings last year reduced its unit costs by over 6%... The aim remains to reduce unit costs by 20% until 2020 in comparison to 2016".