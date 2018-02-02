Eurowings to concentrate NRW long haul presence at Duesseldorf

Eurowings announced (01-Feb-2018) plans to concentrate its long haul presence in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) at Duesseldorf Airport from winter 2018/19. Details comprise:

Relocating three aircraft from Cologne/Bonn Airport from Apr-2018. Another four will be relocated for winter 2018/19, meaning seven long haul aircraft will be based at Duesseldorf. Eurowings previously based only one long haul aircraft at Duesseldorf;

from Apr-2018. Another four will be relocated for winter 2018/19, meaning seven long haul aircraft will be based at Duesseldorf. Eurowings previously based only one long haul aircraft at Duesseldorf; Up to 140 monthly long haul departures to "attractive destinations in America and the Caribbean", including New York, Fort Myers, Havana, Cancun and Punta Cana.

Eurowings expects the plans "will gradually close gaps in the customer offering from Düsseldorf which arose as a result of Air Berlin Group's insolvency". Eurowings CEO and CCO Oliver Wagner stated Duesseldorf Airport's catchment area covers more than 18 million residents. "There's no larger catchment area in the whole of Germany... That's why... we'll not only continue to grow on domestic German and European routes but will also significantly expand our long haul fleet", Mr Wagner added. Duesseldorf is already the largest Eurowings location and the company will soon operate a fleet of 40 aircraft at the airport. [more - original PR]