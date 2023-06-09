European aviation industry calls for accelerated adoption of ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation
Airlines for Europe (A4E), ACI EUROPE, AeroSpace and Defence Industries Association of Europe, CANSO and European Regions Airline Association reconfirmed (08-Jun-2023) their support for the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, "in light of scrutiny of the issue over the past few days". The associations also urged member states "to unstick the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation and begin making Europe a leader in SAF production worldwide". The partners stated: "Accelerating the take up of renewables over the next decade is key to enabling the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy and meeting the EU climate objectives". The associations called for the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation to be "complemented with further incentives for production of SAF through their inclusion into the EU Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), mirroring the US approach in the Inflation Reduction Act". [more - original PR]