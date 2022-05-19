19-May-2022 4:19 PM
EUROCONTROL: European carriers returning to pre-pandemic flight patterns
EUROCONTROL reported (18-May-2022) European carriers are turning to pre-pandemic patterns of aircraft utilisation as demand recovers. EUROCONTROL noted the following, for the period between 25-Apr-2022 and 08-May-2022:
- Widebodies: Largely flying long haul, averaging two flights a day;
- Narrowbodies: LCCs including Ryanair, easyJet Europe, Wizz Air, Vueling and Pegasus Airlines are averaging six daily flights. KLM, Lufthansa and SAS are still recovering with five daily flights, decreased from an average of six daily in 2019;
- Regional jets: Market has not fully recovered, with EUROCONTROL expecting daily flights to increase between one or two flights later in 2022. [more - original PR]