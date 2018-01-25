Loading
25-Jan-2018 10:15 AM

Etihad subsidised every airberlin ticket sold by EUR25 on average: Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published (Jan-2018) a policy briefing for 1Q2018, stating Etihad Airways had over "many years and in purely mathematical terms" subsidised every ticket sold by airberlin by an average of EUR25. Lufthansa added: "In the end, however, we saw the insolvency of Germany's second largest airline... This shows that extreme price competition and artificially generated overcapacity can only temporarily conceal business-related problems, but cannot solve them". [more - original PR]

