23-Mar-2020 10:47 AM
Etihad Aviation Group CEO: Carrier 'will still be there' after coronavirus pandemic
Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas, via the company's official Twitter account, announced (20-Mar-2020) the carrier "will still be there" after these "unprecedented times" to provide passengers with the "best possible way" to enjoy their travel experience. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier cancelled several services across its network and encouraged staff to bring forward paid leave amid the outbreak of coronavirus.