Etihad Airways to deploy A380 on New York service from Apr-2024

Etihad Airways announced (29-Nov-2023) plans to deploy A380 equipment on one of two daily New York JFK frequencies from 22-Apr-2024. The other daily flight will be operated with Boeing 787-9 featuring first, business and economy cabins. The introduction of the A380 marks a significant enhancement to Etihad's capacity in the US market, connecting to the broader GCC and Indian subcontinent. It will further attract an increased number of visitors to Abu Dhabi. The US route becomes the second destination after London to enjoy the remarkable A380 experience. The aircraft offers economy, business and first class seats, as well as a three room suite. [more - original PR]