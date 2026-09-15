Etihad Airways launches Beyond Borders product and debuts A330neo cabins

Etihad Airways launched (14-Sep-2026) its Beyond Borders aircraft cabin product and experience, featuring "a signature design language that will progressively extend across the airline's growing fleet and premium spaces". Beyond Borders is designed to "bring greater consistency across the Etihad journey", as "cabins, lounges and ground services, dining, amenities, wellbeing and connectivity will increasingly form part of one connected proposition for guests". Etihad also debuted the cabin design for its A330neos, scheduled to commence deployment from Sep-2027, with 15 A330neos to join the fleet over the next five years. Details include:

First class: Four first class suites, featuring a closing privacy door, 32in screen, wireless charging, dedicated compartments and personal stowage, and a personal powder station stocked with amenities;

Business class: 24 fully lie-flat seats, featuring direct aisle access, sliding privacy door, 17.3in screen, wireless and wired charging, a table and dedicated personal stowage;

Economy class: 252 seats, featuring a fixed headrest, 13.3in 4K touchscreen and personal device charging. A dedicated extra legroom section will have 32 seats with four inches of extra pitch.

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated the airline is "doubling down on First", with plans to increase the number of first class seats across its fleet over the coming years. The airline is investing USD20 billion in new aircraft and customer experience improvements to support continued growth, including a USD1 billion fleet retrofit programme. [more - original PR]