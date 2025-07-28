Loading
Etihad Airways receives first A321LR

Etihad Airways received (24-Jul-2025) an A321LR, the first of 30 A321LRs the airline is scheduled to receive, including a further nine by the end of 2025. It is Etihad's first narrowbody to feature a first class cabin, and is also equipped with 14 business class and 144 economy class seats. Etihad will commence deployment of the A321LR on Abu Dhabi-Phuket service from 01-Aug-2025. Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "Today marks an extraordinary moment for Etihad as we welcome an aircraft that changes everything we thought possible on a single aisle plane", adding: "The A321LR enables us to serve more destinations with the same premium experience our guests expect across all cabins, perfectly embodying our commitment to delivering luxury at every altitude". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

AerCap delivered the first of 20 leased A321LRs to Etihad on 24-Jul-2025, with CEO Antonoaldo Neves highlighting the aircraft's first class suites, lie-flat business seats, upgraded economy comfort and high speed WiFi1. Etihad planned to add 10 A321LRs to its fleet in 2025 as part of a broader growth strategy aiming for over 170 aircraft by 20302.

