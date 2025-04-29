Loading
Etihad Airways unveils new A321LR aircraft

Etihad Airways unveiled (28-Apr-2025) its new A321LR aircraft featuring two First Suites, 14 lie-flat business seats and an upgraded economy cabin. The First Suites include a 20" 4K entertainment screen, Bluetooth pairing and wireless charging, while the business class cabin features widebody-style seats with direct aisle access, fully flat 78" beds, a 17.3" 4K screen, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging and personal storage. The upgraded economy class includes seats with an 18.4" pitch and up to 5" of recline, a 13.3" 4K screen and USB charging. The aircraft type will be deployed on short and medium-haul routes and aim to bring the comfort of widebody travel to Etihad's narrowbody network. The aircraft will be deployed from Aug-2025. [more - original PR]

