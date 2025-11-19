Etihad Airways orders A330-900s, A350-1000s and A350Fs, leases A330-900s and A320neos

Etihad Airways' fleet growth accelerated in 2025, with the addition of 13 aircraft in 1H2025 and an increase to 115 aircraft by Sep-2025, up from 96 a year earlier. The expansion included A350-1000s, A321LRs, and the reintroduction of A380s, alongside significant new widebody orders from both Airbus and Boeing. The airline aimed to surpass 170 aircraft by 2030 and expand its freighter fleet to 13 units1 2 3 4 5.