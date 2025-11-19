Etihad Airways orders A330-900s, A350-1000s and A350Fs, leases A330-900s and A320neos
Etihad Airways ordered (18-Nov-2025) six A330-900s, seven A350-1000s and three A350Fs from Airbus. The airline also signed an agreement with Avolon for the lease of nine A330-900s and four A320neo family aircraft. The leased aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2027/28. This marks the first time Etihad Airways has ordered the A330-900, with the aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "These aircraft strengthen our operations across medium-haul, long-haul, and cargo". [more - original PR - Etihad Airways] [more - original PR - Airbus - II] [more - original PR - Avolon - III]
Background ✨
Etihad Airways' fleet growth accelerated in 2025, with the addition of 13 aircraft in 1H2025 and an increase to 115 aircraft by Sep-2025, up from 96 a year earlier. The expansion included A350-1000s, A321LRs, and the reintroduction of A380s, alongside significant new widebody orders from both Airbus and Boeing. The airline aimed to surpass 170 aircraft by 2030 and expand its freighter fleet to 13 units1 2 3 4 5.