Etihad Airways receives record five new aircraft in Jul-2025

Etihad Airways announced (30-Jul-2025) it took delivery of five aircraft in Jul-2025, marking its busiest ever month for new aircraft deliveries. The aircraft comprise two Boeing 787s, one A350-1000, one A320 and the airline's first A321LR. Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "Taking delivery of five aircraft is our most intensive delivery programme to date and showcases our ambitious growth trajectory", adding: "These aircraft will enable us to serve more destinations, offer increased frequencies, and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests expect across our network". [more - original PR]