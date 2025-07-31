Loading
31-Jul-2025 3:15 PM

Etihad Airways receives record five new aircraft in Jul-2025

Etihad Airways announced (30-Jul-2025) it took delivery of five aircraft in Jul-2025, marking its busiest ever month for new aircraft deliveries. The aircraft comprise two Boeing 787s, one A350-1000, one A320 and the airline's first A321LR. Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "Taking delivery of five aircraft is our most intensive delivery programme to date and showcases our ambitious growth trajectory", adding: "These aircraft will enable us to serve more destinations, offer increased frequencies, and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests expect across our network". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The A321LR delivered was the first of 30 on order for Etihad Airways, with nine more scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. This aircraft introduced the airline's first-ever first class cabin on a narrowbody and was set to debut on the Abu Dhabi-Phuket route from 01-Aug-20251. Etihad planned to add up to 22 new aircraft in 2025, including 10 A321LRs, six A350s and four Boeing 787s2.

