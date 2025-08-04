Loading
Etihad Airways deploys first A321LR on Abu Dhabi-Phuket service

Etihad Airways commenced (01-Aug-2025) deployment of its first A321LR on Abu Dhabi-Phuket service. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline took delivery of its first of 30 A321LRs in Jul-2025 and expects to receive a further nine by the end of 2025. The aircraft is Etihad's first narrowbody to feature a first class cabin, and is also equipped with 14 business class and 144 economy class seats. Etihad Airways chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De stated: "The A321LR symbolises our ambition to deliver extraordinary experiences on every route we serve", adding: "It allows us to bring the sophistication of our widebody cabins, including our renowned First experience, to more destinations, and to more travellers, than ever before". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Etihad Airways received its first A321LR in Jul-2025 as part of its busiest month for aircraft deliveries, which included five new aircraft in total. The A321LR, leased from AerCap, features first class suites, lie-flat business seats, upgraded economy comfort, and high speed WiFi, and was scheduled to commence operations on the Abu Dhabi-Phuket route from 01-Aug-20251 2 3.

