Etihad Airways deploys first A321LR on Abu Dhabi-Phuket service

Etihad Airways commenced (01-Aug-2025) deployment of its first A321LR on Abu Dhabi-Phuket service. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline took delivery of its first of 30 A321LRs in Jul-2025 and expects to receive a further nine by the end of 2025. The aircraft is Etihad's first narrowbody to feature a first class cabin, and is also equipped with 14 business class and 144 economy class seats. Etihad Airways chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De stated: "The A321LR symbolises our ambition to deliver extraordinary experiences on every route we serve", adding: "It allows us to bring the sophistication of our widebody cabins, including our renowned First experience, to more destinations, and to more travellers, than ever before". [more - original PR]