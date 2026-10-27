Etihad Airways deploys A380 Abu Dhabi-Bangkok

Etihad Airways previously announced it would deploy A380s once-daily on Abu Dhabi-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service from 25-Oct-2026, with chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De citing greater choice and additional capacity on the leisure route1. Etihad also grew its Thailand footprint in 2025, launching daily Abu Dhabi-Krabi on 09-Oct-2025 with A321LR equipment, lifting Middle East-Thailand capacity by about 16%2.