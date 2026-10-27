Etihad Airways deploys A380 Abu Dhabi-Bangkok
Etihad Airways commenced (26-Oct-2026) deployment of A380 equipment on one of four times daily Abu Dhabi-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service from 25-Oct-2026, marking the debut of the airline's A380 aircraft to Thailand. The aircraft is configured with one 'The Residence' cabin, nine First Apartments, 70 business class seats and 415 economy class seats. The carrier also deploys Boeing 787-9, A350-1000 and A321LR on the route. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad Airways previously announced it would deploy A380s once-daily on Abu Dhabi-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service from 25-Oct-2026, with chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De citing greater choice and additional capacity on the leisure route1. Etihad also grew its Thailand footprint in 2025, launching daily Abu Dhabi-Krabi on 09-Oct-2025 with A321LR equipment, lifting Middle East-Thailand capacity by about 16%2.