Etihad Airways to deploy A380 on Abu Dhabi-Bangkok service from Oct-2026
Etihad Airways announced (25-Feb-2026) plans to deploy A380 aircraft on once daily on Abu Dhabi-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service from 25-Oct-2026. The aircraft will feature 'The Residence' cabin, nine First Apartments, 70 business class, 68 Economy Space and 337 economy class seats. Etihad Airways chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De said: "With the A380 flying to Bangkok, we're offering greater choice and significant additional capacity on one of our most popular leisure routes". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad previously scheduled A380 deployments across its network, including daily Abu Dhabi-Singapore from 01-Feb-2025, expanding the type to a fourth destination after London, New York and Paris1. It also planned a 486-seat A380 on daily Abu Dhabi-Toronto from 24-Jun-2025, upgauging from 371-seat A350-1000 equipment per OAG2. On Bangkok, Etihad earlier increased Abu Dhabi-Bangkok to twice daily from 26-Mar-20233.