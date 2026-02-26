Etihad Airways to deploy A380 on Abu Dhabi-Bangkok service from Oct-2026

Etihad previously scheduled A380 deployments across its network, including daily Abu Dhabi-Singapore from 01-Feb-2025, expanding the type to a fourth destination after London, New York and Paris1. It also planned a 486-seat A380 on daily Abu Dhabi-Toronto from 24-Jun-2025, upgauging from 371-seat A350-1000 equipment per OAG2. On Bangkok, Etihad earlier increased Abu Dhabi-Bangkok to twice daily from 26-Mar-20233.