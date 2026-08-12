Etihad Airways confirms loyalty programme partnership expansion with STARLUX Airlines

Etihad Airways announced (11-Aug-2026) Etihad Guest launched a frequent flyer partnership with STARLUX Airlines' COSMILE loyalty programme. The partnership forms part of a broader strategic relationship between the carriers following a codeshare agreement signed in Jun-2025 and the launch of Etihad's service to Taipei in Sep-2025. Etihad Guest members will be able to redeem Etihad Guest Miles for flights in business and economy cabins across STARLUX's network from 04-Aug-2026, providing expanded access to destinations across Asia, North America and Europe, including onward connections to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, Okinawa, Kobe, Nagoya and more. The partnership will expand further later in 2026, enabling Etihad Guest members to also earn Etihad Guest Miles when travelling across the STARLUX network - and COSMILE members to be able to both earn and redeem miles across Etihad's global network of more than 100 destinations. [more - original PR]