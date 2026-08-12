Etihad Airways confirms loyalty programme partnership expansion with STARLUX Airlines
Etihad Airways announced (11-Aug-2026) Etihad Guest launched a frequent flyer partnership with STARLUX Airlines' COSMILE loyalty programme. The partnership forms part of a broader strategic relationship between the carriers following a codeshare agreement signed in Jun-2025 and the launch of Etihad's service to Taipei in Sep-2025. Etihad Guest members will be able to redeem Etihad Guest Miles for flights in business and economy cabins across STARLUX's network from 04-Aug-2026, providing expanded access to destinations across Asia, North America and Europe, including onward connections to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, Okinawa, Kobe, Nagoya and more. The partnership will expand further later in 2026, enabling Etihad Guest members to also earn Etihad Guest Miles when travelling across the STARLUX network - and COSMILE members to be able to both earn and redeem miles across Etihad's global network of more than 100 destinations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad previously broadened Etihad Guest reciprocity via loyalty partnerships with Hong Kong Airlines’ Fortune Wings Club and Vietnam Airlines’ Lotusmiles, enabling members to earn and redeem miles across both networks.1 2 Etihad also activated a ShebaMiles tie-up with Ethiopian Airlines as part of the JV implementation.3 Separately, STARLUX deepened North America connectivity through expanded codeshares with Alaska Airlines and pursued wider cooperation with American Airlines, including a US DOT filing for reciprocal blanket codeshare authority and frequent flyer cooperation.4 5