American Airlines and STARLUX Airlines submit joint application for codeshare partnership
American Airlines and STARLUX Airlines submitted (10-Jul-2026) a joint application to the US Department of Transportation to request reciprocal blanket codeshare authority. The application seeks to enable American to codeshare on STARLUX services between the US and Taiwan and beyond. STARLUX would codeshare on American services throughout the US and onward. American is also seeking an amendment to its existing third country codeshare exemption to add STARLUX to the list of foreign airline partners covered by that authority. The agreement also covers operational coordination to improve connecting opportunities, reciprocal lounge access for eligible premium passengers and frequent flyer cooperation. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
American and STARLUX previously entered an interline agreement covering single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage between American’s North American network and STARLUX’s trans-Pacific/Asia services, including planned connections via the Taipei–Phoenix launch from 15-Jan-2026.1 STARLUX also broadened its North America distribution via an expanded Alaska Airlines codeshare, adding multiple beyond-gateway US cities via Seattle and San Francisco.2 3