American Airlines and STARLUX Airlines submit joint application for codeshare partnership

American and STARLUX previously entered an interline agreement covering single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage between American’s North American network and STARLUX’s trans-Pacific/Asia services, including planned connections via the Taipei–Phoenix launch from 15-Jan-2026.1 STARLUX also broadened its North America distribution via an expanded Alaska Airlines codeshare, adding multiple beyond-gateway US cities via Seattle and San Francisco.2 3