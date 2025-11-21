Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines expand codeshare and frequent flyer partnership
Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines launched (20-Nov-2025) an expanded codeshare and frequent flyer partnership. The codeshare will be implemented gradually, with Vietnam Airlines passengers to gain access to Athens, Addis Ababa, Bahrain, Muscat, Cairo and Istanbul. Etihad passengers will be able to access destinations in Vietnam and Asia through a single ticket for the entire journey. Etihad Guest and Lotusmiles members can earn and redeem miles across either carrier's network. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad Airways previously signed a frequent flyer agreement with Vietnam Airlines, allowing loyalty members to earn and redeem miles across both networks, and scheduled to launch Abu Dhabi-Hanoi service from 03-Nov-20251. The two carriers also signed a bilateral MoU covering collaboration in areas such as passenger services, cargo, ground handling and maintenance2.