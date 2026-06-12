12-Jun-2026 2:00 PM
Etihad Airways and Condor Flugdienst expand partnership
Etihad Airways and Condor Flugdienst signed (11-Jun-2026) a new agreement expanding their partnership. Under the agreemnt, Condor plans to launch daily Bangkok-Abu Dhabi service using A330neo equipment from Oct-2026. This follows Condor's launch of daily Frankfurt-Abu Dhabi service with A330 equipment on 01-May-2026 and daily Berlin Brandenburg-Abu Dhabi service with A320neo equipment on 15-Jun-2026, as previously reported by CAPA. Etihad will codeshare on the services and Etihad Guest members will be able to earn and redeem miles on the services, with full Condor network redemption to follow "soon". [more - original PR - German]