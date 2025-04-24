Loading
ETC: European travel intentions dip for summer 2025, but stays and spending rise

European Travel Commission (ETC), in its 'Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel - Wave 21' report, stated (23-Apr-2025) that while Europeans' overall travel intention for spring/summer 2025 is 3% lower year-on-year at 72%, travellers across Europe are planning longer stays, spending more and diversifying where they go. Report highlights include:

  • Poland is recording the strongest travel intention (80%), followed by the UK (79%), the Netherlands (75%), Spain (75%) and Italy (73%);
  • France is recording the weakest travel intention (65%), followed Belgium (68%), Austria (69%), Switzerland (69%) and Germany (70%);
  • Travel preferences are shifting, with less interest in Mediterranean hotspots (-8% year-on-year) and growing demand for alternative destinations such as Eastern Europe (+3%) and event based trips;
  • Travel confidence is growing despite a slight drop in overall intent. Between Apr-2025 and Sep-2025, 27% of Europeans plan to take three or more trips (+6%), and 42% will take holidays of seven to 12 nights (+11%);
  • Budgets are rising, with 30% planning to spend between EUR1501 and EUR2500 per trip (+7%), and 17% expecting to spend over EUR2500;
  • Financial concerns are easing, but remain the leading barriers to travel. Worries over travel costs decreased 6pp to 17%, and personal finance concerns dropped 3pp to 14%;
  • Accommodation tops spending priorities (27%), followed by food (20%) and activities (16%). Travellers aged 18 to 24 are more inclined to spend on shopping (15%) and luxury (11%), while travellers over 55 travellers prioritise comfort, spending more on accommodation (33%) and food (24%);
  • Southern and Mediterranean Europe remains the top pick for 41% of travellers, though interest has dipped slightly. Meanwhile, destinations like Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Belgium and Bulgaria are seeing a modest 1% rise in popularity;
  • Major cities and resorts remain the most popular destinations (53%), but 35% are opting for less common spots, and 13% plan to explore off-the-beaten-path areas within their chosen country;
  • Travellers choosing less popular locations tend to stay longer (38% plan trips over 10 days, compared to 21% of those choosing traditional destinations) and spend more, with many budgeting over EUR2500 per trip;
  • Climate concerns are shaping travel choices, with 81% of Europeans now influenced by climate change (+7%). Travellers are also adapting their habits, with 17% monitoring weather more closely, 15% seeking milder climates and 14% avoiding heat-prone destinations, helping drive interest in cooler or alternative regions. [more - original PR]

