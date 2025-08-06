ENAC: Five Italian airports implement new EC provisions on liquids, aerosols and gels
Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) announced (05-Aug-2025) all passengers are allowed to carry liquids, aerosols and gels up to two litres per container in hand luggage at Milan Linate Airport, Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport and at Milan Malpensa Airport Terminal 1, in compliance with new European Commission (EC) provisions. Carrying liquids larger than 100ml in hand luggage is permitted for all passengers at Rome Fiumicino Airport, with the exception of passengers travelling to the US and Israel. The new EC provisions also apply to passengers using the fast track lane at Turin Caselle Airport and the fast track at Milan Malpensa Airport Terminal 2. [more - original PR - Italian]
Background ✨
The European Commission lifted the 100ml restriction on liquids in cabin bags for flights departing EU airports equipped with Smiths Detection's advanced screening equipment, allowing up to two litres per container. This restriction was temporarily reinstated in 2025 due to concerns over technology performance, but these were resolved and the equipment was recertified. Airports using other security equipment must still enforce the 100ml limit1.