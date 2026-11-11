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    11-Nov-2026 1:59 PM

    Emirates to introduce new first class on A380 fleet in 2029: President

    Emirates president Tim Clark stated (10-Nov-2026) retrofits on the airline's A380 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft are ongoing. Sir Tim said the carrier will introduce a new first class on its A380 fleet in 2029, adding: "We will be looking at the business class arrangements", as well as a new economy seat, around the same time. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Emirates completed retrofits on its first high-density two-class A380 into a three-class layout and deployed it on Dubai-Birmingham, with 76 business, 56 premium economy and 437 economy seats.1 It expected to complete conversion of all 15 two-class A380s by end-2026, having previously outlined 2026 deployment on Dubai-Amman, Dubai-Prague and Dubai-Guangzhou.1 2 Sir Tim Clark also flagged plans to improve premium cabins and develop a new economy seat, alongside lifting the operational A380 fleet to around 110 by end-2026.3

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