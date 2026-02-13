Emirates to expand premium economy offering to 99 destinations by the end of 2026
Emirates announced (12-Feb-2026) plans to expand premium economy in 2026, offering both new destinations and increased frequencies for multiple destinations where premium economy is already available, with deployment of premium economy class configured Boeing 777s, A350s and A380s on the following routes:
- Dubai-Zurich: Commence deployment of A380 on select frequencies from 01-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Entebbe: Commence deployment of A350 on select frequencies from 29-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Mauritius: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 29-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-New York JFK: Commence deployment of A380 on select frequencies from 01-Apr-2026;
- Dubai-Ho Chi Minh City: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 01-May-2026;
- Dubai-Basrah: Commence deployment of 777-300ER on select frequencies from 01-May-2026;
- Dubai-Milan: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 10-May-2026;
- Dubai-Hong Kong: Commence deployment of A380 on select frequencies from 01-Oct-2026;
- Dubai-Dublin: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 25-Oct-2026.
Emirates will deploy premium economy class configured aircraft on 99 routes by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
By 01-Jul-2026, Emirates planned to operate premium economy class configured aircraft on more than 84 routes, including new services to destinations such as Kochi, Basrah, Kuwait, Barcelona, Mexico City, Karachi, Addis Ababa, Taiwan Taoyuan, Rome, Brisbane, Tehran, Copenhagen, Phuket and Cape Town, utilising Boeing 777s and A350s, with further network expansion and increased frequencies throughout 20261.