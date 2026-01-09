Emirates to expand premium economy offering to 10 new destinations in 2026
Emirates announced (08-Jan-2026) plans to expand its premium economy offering to 10 new destinations and increase frequency for multiple destinations where premium economy is already available in 2026, with deployment of premium economy class configured Boeing 777s and A350s on the following routes:
- Dubai-Kochi/Cochin: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 29-Jan-2026;
- Dubai-Basrah: Commence deployment of 777-300ER on select frequencies from 29-Jan-2026;
- Dubai-Kuwait: Commence deployment of 777 on select frequencies, effective 01-Feb-2026 to 30-Apr-2026, deploy A350 from 01-May-2026;
- Dubai-Barcelona: Commence deployment of 777-300ER on select frequencies from 01-Feb-2026;
- Barcelona-Mexico City: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on daily service from 15-Feb-2026;
- Dubai-Karachi: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 01-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Addis Ababa: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies from 01-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Taiwan Taoyuan: Commence deployment of 777-200LR on select frequencies, effective 15-Mar-2026 to 30-Apr-2026, deploy A350 from 01-May-2026;
- Dubai-Rome: Commence deployment of A350 on select frequencies from 29-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Brisbane: Commence deployment of 777-300ER on select frequencies from 29-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Tehran: Commence deployment of 777 on select frequencies from 29-Mar-2026;
- Dubai-Copenhagen: Deploy A350 on second daily frequency from 01-Jun-2026;
- Dubai-Phuket: Deploy A350 on third daily frequency from 01-Jul-2026;
- Dubai-Cape Town: Deploy A350 on third daily frequency from 01-Jul-2026.
Emirates will deploy premium economy class configured aircraft on more than 84 routes by 01-Jul-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates had expanded its premium economy network to over 70 cities by late 2025 and planned to offer nearly four million premium economy seats per annum by 2026, deploying retrofitted A380s, Boeing 777s, and new A350s across major destinations1 2. The airline had also begun deploying premium economy on additional services such as Dubai-Beirut and Dubai-Beijing with recently retrofitted 777s3.