24-Jan-2025 2:40 PM
Emirates to deploy A350 to Ahmedabad and Mumbai from late Jan-2025
Background ✨
Emirates Airline planned to deploy its first A350 aircraft for commercial service on Dubai-Edinburgh, following delivery from Toulouse, marking the first new aircraft type in its fleet since 20081. The A350 network expansion to Ahmedabad and Mumbai is part of broader plans to deploy the aircraft on eight additional destinations2. Emirates aims to have 10 A350s in service by 31-Mar-2025, with a total order of 653.