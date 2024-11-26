Loading
26-Nov-2024 12:37 PM

Emirates receives its first A350

Emirates Airline received (25-Nov-2024) the first A350 (A6-EXA) of 65 to be delivered in the coming years. The delivery marks the first new aircraft type to join the Emirates fleet since 2008. The aircraft will be ferried from Toulouse to Dubai, where it will receive finishing touches at Emirates Engineering. The aircraft will officially enter commercial service in Jan-2025 on service to Edinburgh, followed by eight other destinations across the Middle East, West Asia and Europe. [more - original PR]

