29-Aug-2019 9:49 AM

Emirates SkyCargo reports growing volumes in pharmaceuticals and perishables in summer 2019

Emirates SkyCargo transported (28-Aug-2019) 150,000 tonnes of perishables and 27,000 tonnes of pharmaceuticals through Dubai during the summer season from Apr-2019 to mid Aug-2019. The carrier reported pharmaceutical volumes increased 7% for summer months and 14% for the full year since 2017. The quantity of perishables passing through Dubai in summer 2019 increased by nearly 6000 tonnes compared to 2017. Nearly 35% of the perishables arriving in Dubai are destined for the UAE. The airline handled 18,000 tonnes of perishables from India since May-2019. Emirates SkyCargo's terminals at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central have combined capacity of more than two million tonnes p/a and handle nearly 5000 shipments and more than 6000 tonnes of cargo per day. [more - original PR]

