Emirates plans to operate as scheduled to London Heathrow Airport

Emirates Airline stated (14-Jul-2022) it plans to operate as scheduled to and from London Heathrow Airport until further notice, following the introduction of capacity restrictions at the airport with immediate effect. Emirates added its ground handling partner and Group subsidiary dnata is "fully ready and capable" to handle its scheduled flights at the airport. The carrier added: "Re-booking the sheer numbers of potentially impacted passengers is impossible with all flights running full for the next weeks, including at other London airports and on other airlines... Moving some of our passenger operations to other UK airports at such short notice is also not realistic". Emirates' Dubai-Heathrow service is its highest capacity route with around 43,260 weekly seats, following the resumption of six daily A380 frequencies in Oct-2021. [more - original PR]