Emirates outlines achievements in 2017

Emirates outlined (28-Dec-2017) the following achievements in 2017:

Traffic: Handled more than 59 million passengers on 191,000 services, equivalent to 3600 services per week. Served more than 63 million inflight meals on services departing Dubai and handled 35 million pieces of baggage in Dubai. More than 10 million passengers connected to inflight WiFi;

Fleet: Received nine new A380 and 12 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, expanding the fleet to 269 aircraft with 243 on order. 11 aircraft were retired. The airline received its 100th A380 in Nov-2017 and handled more than 90 million passengers on A380s since 2008. The carrier launched the enhanced A380 onboard lounge in Mar-2017 and introduced new 777-300ER first class suites in Nov-2017. The airline also ordered 40 787 aircraft at the Dubai Air Show;

777-300ER aircraft, expanding the fleet to 269 aircraft with 243 on order. 11 aircraft were retired. The airline received its 100th A380 in Nov-2017 and handled more than 90 million passengers on A380s since 2008. The carrier launched the enhanced A380 onboard lounge in Mar-2017 and introduced new 777-300ER first class suites in Nov-2017. The airline also ordered 40 787 aircraft at the Dubai Air Show; Network: Commenced services to new destinations New York Newark, Zagreb and Phnom Penh, expanding the network to 156 destinations. The airline also increased frequency and upgraded capacity to several destinations. A380 aircraft were deployed on Tokyo Narita, Casablanca, São Paulo, Nice and Johannesburg services, extending the A380 network to 48 destinations;

Freight: Emirates SkyCargo handled 2.5 million tonnes of freight in 2017 and introduced specialised transport solutions for industry verticals, including pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical cargo volumes increased 38% following the introduction of 'Emirates Pharma'. The carrier entered a strategic operational partnership with Cargolux in May-2017 and added a codeshare agreement in Oct-2017, with the aim to enhance capacity from key markets, optimise networks and boost bellyhold feeder traffic and hub connectivity;

handled 2.5 million tonnes of freight in 2017 and introduced specialised transport solutions for industry verticals, including pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical cargo volumes increased 38% following the introduction of 'Emirates Pharma'. The carrier entered a strategic operational partnership with in May-2017 and added a codeshare agreement in Oct-2017, with the aim to enhance capacity from key markets, optimise networks and boost bellyhold feeder traffic and hub connectivity; Partnerships: Entered partnership with flydubai in Jul-2017, including a codeshare agreement, schedule alignment and optimising synergies with the aim to offer more than 200 combined destinations. Extended partnership with Qantas in Oct-2017 until 2023, with proposed network changes to deliver greater year round frequency and more Australia and New Zealand services;

in Jul-2017, including a codeshare agreement, schedule alignment and optimising synergies with the aim to offer more than 200 combined destinations. Extended partnership with in Oct-2017 until 2023, with proposed network changes to deliver greater year round frequency and more and services; Lounges: Opened a new lounge at Boston Logan International Airport , expanding total dedicated Emirates lounges to 41 worldwide. The airline also refurbished lounges in Singapore and Bangkok and opened paid access to lounges at Dubai International Airport for Skywards members. More than four million passengers used Emirates' seven lounges in Dubai;

, expanding total dedicated Emirates lounges to 41 worldwide. The airline also refurbished lounges in and Bangkok and opened paid access to lounges at for Skywards members. More than four million passengers used Emirates' seven lounges in Dubai; Loyalty: Emirates Skywards membership reached 19 million in mid 2017, with more than 40 billion miles redeemed. More than 400,000 upgrades were redeemed in 2017;

Training: Opened the Emirates Flight Training Academy to meet demand for commercial pilots for Emirates' own operations and the broader industry;

to meet demand for commercial pilots for Emirates' own operations and the broader industry; Technology: Launched a redesigned mobile app and "web experience", including simplified booking and check-in, live chat options and instant redemption options for Skywards members.

Emirates president Tim Clark said: "Despite the ups and downs of 2017, Emirates delivered steady growth and we have come out stronger and even more resilient. Throughout the year, we challenged convention and acted nimbly to mitigate challenges and maximise opportunities. We implemented initiatives to boost revenues, trim costs, and used emerging technologies to make our business and operations more agile, without compromising on quality or service. We enter 2018 with optimism, and an unflagging drive to keep raising the bar in terms of customer experience and business performance." [more - original PR]