19-Aug-2021 7:59 AM
Emirates and Azul launch codeshare agreement
Emirates Airline and Azul signed (18-Aug-2021) a codeshare agreement connecting the following destinations in Brazil with Emirates' network via Sao Paulo:
- Belem;
- Belo Horizonte;
- Cuiaba;
- Curitiba;
- Juazeiro Do Norte;
- Porto Alegre;
- Recife;
- Rio de Janeiro.
The codeshare is effective immediately for travel from 25-Aug-2021. Emirates has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners, including its newly expanded agreement with Airlink (South Africa) as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Azul]