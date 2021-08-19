Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Aug-2021 7:59 AM

Emirates and Azul launch codeshare agreement

Emirates Airline and Azul signed (18-Aug-2021) a codeshare agreement connecting the following destinations in Brazil with Emirates' network via Sao Paulo:

The codeshare is effective immediately for travel from 25-Aug-2021. Emirates has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners, including its newly expanded agreement with Airlink (South Africa) as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Azul]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More